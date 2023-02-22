At least 10 Palestinians were killed during an Israel West Bank raid

Israeli troops entered a Palestinian city in West Bank for a “rare, daytime arrest operation,” which escalated to fighting that killed at least 10 Palestinians and left at least 100 others wounded on Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

The Israeli military claims the raid took place in order to arrest three wanted suspects who were wanted for shooting attacks last fall in the West Bank. The three men were killed during the raid, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported, per CNN.

Who was killed in the Israeli raid in the West Bank?

The report showed that all of the people who died were men — six in their 20s, one 16-year-old, a 33-year-old, a 61-year-old and a 72-year-old.

AP reported that “during the raid, the military said armed men in the city ‘shot heavily toward the forces,’ which responded with live fire.” But security footage revealed “two unarmed young men” fleeing the scene, the sound of gunshots firing and the men drop to the ground. No Israelis were reported to have been killed during the raid.

With those killed in the raid, Israeli forces have killed 61 people this year, and 11 Israelis were killed by Palestinian attacks so far, CNN reported.

According to The Times of Israel, Israel Defense Forces have been running operations for the last year and running raids in the area, which led to more than 2,500 arrests and 171 Palestinians killed in 2022.

Earlier this week, nearly 2,000 new homes were approved for construction in West Bank settlements by Israel’s West Bank settler organization. The move could escalate tensions between Palestinians and Israelis because of disputes over that land.