At least 59 people died in a shipwreck off coast of Italy

At least 59 people died when a wooden boat carrying migrants off the Italian coast crashed into rocks and broke apart on Sunday. At least 12 children died and dozens are still missing. The boat was carrying 200 people and embarked off of Turkey.

According to United Nations refugee and migration agencies, the death toll from the accident could near 100, Associated Press reported.

At least 80 people survived the shipwreck, and the Italian Coast Guard rescued two men and recovered a boy’s body. But there are around 30 people still missing, according to BBC. Search and rescue crews are still searching for some of the missing people.

Who are the survivors of the Italian shipwreck?

“All of the survivors are adults,″ Red Cross volunteer Ignazio Mangione told AP News. ”Unfortunately, all the children are among the missing or were found dead on the beach.”

Two of the men who survived were “trying to save children by holding them over their heads as waves buffeted them,” per AP News.

Most of the passengers were fleeing conflict and poverty from Afghanistan, Somalia and Iran. Italian President Sergio Mattarella said they were escaping from “very difficult conditions,” per BBC.

Many of the survivors and bodies washed up on Steccato di Cutro, a tourist beach.

“It is something one would never want to see. The sea continues to return bodies. Among the victims are women and children,” Mayor of Cutro Antonio Ceraso told reporters, per The Guardian.

What happens next after Italian shipwreck?

The Italian government is calling on other European nations to come together to provide solutions for people fleeing conflict that would avoid more tragedies in the future. “More than 100,000 refugees arrived in Italy by boat in 2022,” The Guardian reported.

Prime Minister of Italy blames “human traffickers” for the accident and says she wants “maximum collaboration” with Italy and the countries migrants depart from.

“It is inhumane to exchange the lives of men, women and children for the price of a ‘ticket’ paid by them on the false perspective of a safe journey,” Meloni said, per The Guardian.