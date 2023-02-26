What would happen if China provides support to Russia in Ukraine War?

The U.S. received intel that China is considering sending some weapons and ammunition to Russia for the war in Ukraine, CNN reported.

“From our perspective, actually, this war presents real complications for Beijing,” U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN. “And Beijing will have to make its own decisions about how it proceeds, whether it provides military assistance. But, if it goes down that road, it will come at real costs to China. And I think China’s leaders are weighing that as they make their decisions.”

No final decision has been made from China, per CNN, but Russia has been requesting supplies and support for the war from China since it first invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Could China broker a peace deal with Russia and Ukraine?

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the idea of China brokering a peach deal between Russia and Ukraine, The Hill reported.

Related 3 key updates in the Russian invasion of Ukraine

President Joe Biden decried the idea, saying it is “not rational,” per The Hill.

“I think you answered the question, Putin’s applauding it, so how could it be any good? I’m not being facetious. I’m being deadly earnest,” Biden told David Muir during an ABC News interview. “I’ve seen nothing in the plan that would indicate that there is something that would be beneficial to anyone other than Russia if the Chinese plan were followed.”

What does Biden say about the war in Ukraine?

Biden made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Feb. 20 and promised U.S. commitment to support in fighting off Russia.

“It’s worth fighting for, for as long as it takes,” Biden told Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “And that’s how long we’re going to be with you, Mr. President. For as long as it takes,” per The Washington Post.

Ukraine is preparing to go on the offensive this spring, attempting to take back land taken by Russia in the last year. But part of the success is dependent on continued U.S. support through weaponry and money, per The Post.