2 million air fryers recalled for fire and burn hazard in North America

After 205 reports of the Cosori air fryer catching fire, melting, burning, overheating and smoking, the company has issued a recall for 2 million air fryers in the United States, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Recall: There are also 250,000 air fryers being recalled in Canada and 21,000 in Mexico, per the CPSC.



In addition to the reports of the appliances catching fire, there have also been 10 reports of minor burn injuries and 23 reports of minor property damage, the CSPC said.

CNN said that affected units were sold between June 2018 and December 2022.

The air fryers were sold through a variety of major retailers including Target, Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot, Kohl's, and Macy’s. A full list of places where the air fryer was sold during that time is provided by the CSPC.

Course of action: The CSPC says that consumers should immediately stop using the units and contact Cosori for their choice of a free replacement. Customers must provide a photo of the air fryer with the unit cord cut off to receive a new one.



Consumers can register to receive a new air fryer at recall.cosori.com.

Company response: “After a thorough investigation, we determined that in extremely rare circumstances, the closed-end crimp connectors within the recalled air fryers — which are responsible for establishing electrical connections between certain wires — can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards,” Cosori said in a statement via BBC.



The company added that all of its products were tested for safety and are in compliance with industry standards.

“Cosori is committed to the safety of those who use and love our products, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience,” the company continued.

Affected model numbers: The CPSC listed the following air fryer model numbers that are affected by the recall.

