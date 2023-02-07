Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, February 7, 2023 | 
U.S. & World

Rainstorms cause mudslides in Peru that kill at least 36

Mudslides are affecting more than 1,000 homes in five towns

By Rebecca Olds
SHARE Rainstorms cause mudslides in Peru that kill at least 36
Residents stand around the bodies of persons who perished in recent landslides in Camana, Peru.

Residents stand around the bodies of persons who perished in recent landslides in Camana, Peru, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. According to a preliminary report issued by Civil Defense, more than 30 people died as a consequence of non-stop heavy rains and landslides.

Ever Chambi, Associated Press

Rainstorms normal for Peru in February caused severe mudslides on Sunday and Monday, and have already killed at least 36 people and affected 1,000 homes in the district of Mariano Nicolás Valcárcel in Camaná, per local news station RPP.

In Camaná, three kilometers of the road — the only access to the city — has been destroyed, making it impossible for help to come by ground, per RPP. One helicopter was able to drop some water and food, but more is needed to sustain the population size of the area.

The mudslides are high enough to have reached the second floor of some homes, RPP reported, and a surge was strong enough to pull a van full of five people into the river, The Associated Press reported.

At least 36 were confirmed dead by Wilson Gutierrez, who is a civil defense official in the Mariano Nicolás Valcárcel municipality in the Camana province, reported AP.

Government officials are currently working to clear the blocked road of the debris and get more help to those being affected, which includes about 20,000 people, per RPP.

Related

Next Up In U.S. and world
How people are reacting to the US shooting down China’s balloon
A former World Cup player has been found after going missing in the Turkey earthquakes
Did chaotic U.S. House speaker election change Utahns’ view of GOP?
Why are gas prices so high in Utah?
Latter-day Saints offer assistance after earthquake rocks Turkey and Syria
Why Ukraine wants big Olympic sponsors to take sides in Russian athlete controversy