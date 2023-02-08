Death toll climbs to more than 11,000 in Turkey, Syria following earthquakes

The death toll in Turkey and Syria continues to climb following two deadly earthquakes in the area.

More than 11,000 people have died, and rescue crews continue to search for survivors in the rubble during freezing cold conditions, with multiple aftershocks complicating search efforts. According to CNN, “The quake is one of the strongest to hit the region in more than 100 years.”

More than 11,000 buildings have been reported as collapsed, The Guardian reported.

The region is highly populated, and the first earthquake was a 7.8 magnitude on the Richter scale and the second was 7.5 magnitude. More than 13 million people in Turkey were impacted by the quakes, according to USA Today.

What area of Syria was impacted by the earthquake?

Areas of Syria most affected by the quake have been under civil war conflict for years, and many of those most impacted in Turkey were Syrian refugees. The U.S. and U.K. had both imposed sanctions on the country during the civil unrest, but leaders are asking sanctions to be lifted to receive aid.

“Sending aid from Europe does not need to undergo a bureaucratic process. International law states that humanitarian aid is not be not subject to sanctions, so this is no excuse,” Faisal Mekdad, Syria’s foreign minister, said, per CNN.

What did Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan say on his visit?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the earthquake-stricken area for the first time Wednesday.

“My citizens, my people have always been patient,” Erdogan said, per The New York Times. “I am certain that my nation will show patience again.”