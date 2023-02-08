President Zelenskyy visits U.K. for second international trip since war in Ukraine began

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a surprise visit to the United Kingdom to request more weapons to fight back Russian offenses.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a joint news conference, “Nothing is off the table. We must arm Ukraine in the short term, but we must bolster Ukraine for the long term,” per The Associated Press.

It was the second time Zelenskyy has taken a foreign trip since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022 — the first visit was to Washington, D.C., in December.

Why did President Zelenskyy visit the U.K.?

Ukraine is currently prepping “for an expected large-scale offensive by Russian forces,” and it also plans on fighting to maintain control of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, CNBC reported.

Zelenskyy called for more weaponry and more advanced weapons to help Ukraine and said combat aircraft would be “wings for freedom,” according to CBS News.

He also asked for stronger sanctions against Russia from western nations, so that “Russia is deprived of any possibility to finance this war,” per CBS News.

Where will President Zelenskyy go after the U.K.?

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will host Zelenskyy for dinner in Paris on Wednesday, and he might also make a stop in Brussels to meet with European Union leaders on Thursday.

The U.K. is the second-largest donor to Ukraine’s war effort, committing more than $2.7 billion in military assistance since February 2022, NPR reported.

Despite requests for warplanes, the U.K. has not committed to send any to Ukraine yet but has agreed to send tanks and include training for fighter jet pilots.

“President Zelenskyy’s visit to the UK is a testament to his country’s courage, determination and fight, and a testament to the unbreakable friendship between our two countries,” Sunak said in a statement, per USA Today.

