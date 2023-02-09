How many presidents were actually born in February?

As Presidents Day is approaching, some may begin to wonder about its history and which people they are celebrating.

The third Monday in February every year is dedicated for celebrating the holiday but when did this tradition begin? And how many presidents were actually born in the month?

Here’s what we know:

How many presidents have birthdays in February? The History Channel reported that while Presidents Day never actually falls on the birthday of a president, George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Ronald Reagan and William Henry Harrison were the only four born in February.



George Washington was born on Feb. 22, 1732.

Abraham Lincoln was born on Feb. 12, 1809.

Ronald Reagan was born on Feb. 6, 1911.

William Henry Harrison was born on Feb. 9, 1773.

Despite four presidents being born within the month, it has been reported that the least common month overall to be born in is February.

How did Presidents Day become a holiday? Britannica reported that in 1880 George Washington’s birthday became the first federal holiday celebrated.

It was reported that the holiday was called “Washington’s Birthday” and was signed into law by President Rutherford B. Hayes.

After Lincoln’s presidency and as 19th-century Americans began referring the holiday as “Washington and Lincoln’s Birthday” others began to shorten the name by calling it “Presidents’ Day” according to U.S. Embassy in Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

What month are most presidents born? October is the month that most presidents of the United States are born in, according to KRCG.

The six presidents born within October are:

