Hundreds of migrants rush border in El Paso

At the U.S. border with Mexico, a large group of migrants tried to force their way into the United States on Sunday and closed normal border flow temporarily.

The large crowd gathered Sunday afternoon, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection told CNN, and was seen as a “potential threat to make a mass entry.”

As hundreds began to rush through the frontier of the border, video footage by Reuters shows barbed wire and orange plastic barriers being placed to block the Bridge of the Americas crossing into the United States.

Reuters reported that some immigrants were counteracted with pepper spray by the CBP before the bridge.

Lots of immigrants have become frustrated with new policies that President Joe Biden has put into place, especially with the app called CBP One, which requires a stable internet connection that most on the border don’t have, reported The New York Times. And when they do venture into the dangerous city for Wi-Fi, they experience glitches and have difficulty being recognized in their required photos.

For a month, 18-year-old Venezuelan Camila Paz has waited at the border, she told Reuters. Referring to the CBP One app, she said, “The application has done absolutely nothing for us.”

In the evening, the surge slowed, per CNN, and the traffic flow returned to normal, CBP said. There was no breach.