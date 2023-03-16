Russian jet colliding with US drone video released

A video clip from a U.S. drone that was struck by a Russian fighter jet was released Thursday, showing that the jet did dump fuel on the drone and clipped the propeller, ultimately forcing the U.S. to down the drone near the Black Sea in international waters.

According to The New York Times, Russia agreed to “try to recover the wreckage of the drone.”

On Tuesday, a Russian Su-27 fighter jet crashed into a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone, forcing the downing of the drone off the coast of Crimea, the Russian-annexed region of Ukraine, CNN reported.

CNN shared the declassified footage from the U.S. military, showing the jet attempting to spray fuel onto the drone.

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III classified the actions of the jet operated by Russia as “dangerous and reckless and unprofessional behavior,” per the Times.

The U.S. and Russia shared differing perspectives on the incident. “Each side blamed the other,” The Associated Press reported.

Related A Russian jet forced an American drone down over the Black Sea Tuesday

Recovering the aircraft might prove difficult because National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said it was very deep water where it had crashed, per AP.

Other Russia and Ukraine news

Poland announced Thursday that it would send four fighter jets to Ukraine “in the coming days, with others handed over in the future,” BBC reported.

“When it comes to the MiG-29 aircraft, which are still operating in the defense of Polish airspace, a decision has been taken at the highest levels, we can say confidently that we are sending MiGs to Ukraine,” Polish President Andrzej Duda said, per CNN.

Ukraine has requested jets before from Western countries, and Poland’s actions could push other countries to do the same. The U.S. said Poland’s decision would “not force Washington’s hand,” CNN reported.