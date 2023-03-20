Facebook Twitter
Monday, March 20, 2023 | 
U.S. & World

California prepares for more floods

California is facing its 12th atmospheric river starting Tuesday

By Sarah Gambles Sarah Gamblessgambles@deseretnews.com
SHARE California prepares for more floods
AP23079185906118.jpg

Beatrix Seidenberg walks with her dogs Clifford and Tug while at Letterman Digital Arts Center in San Francisco on Sunday, March 19, 2023. It is the last day of winter and light rain continues to drench the Bay Area.

Brontë Wittpenn, San Francisco Chronicle via Associated Press

California has been hit hard by weather conditions this year. From record snowfall to heavy rains, the state has been dealing with extreme weather. And now, California is facing its 12th atmospheric river starting Tuesday.

The atmospheric river will mostly impact southern California, and will deliver “significant” precipitation in northern California, according to USA Today.

“This will be a soggy first half of the week, with many hours of light to moderate steady rain,” the National Weather Service reported. “Expect plenty of water, rocks, mud on roads, and minor and urban creek flooding.” 

What happened with flooding in Tulare County, California?

Thousands of people are under evacuation orders in the small central California towns of Alpaugh and Allensworth due to concerns about roads becoming impassable, CNN reported.

“The devastation is indescribable,” Tulare County farmer Brandon Mendonsa told CNN affiliate KFSN. “The water is still coming — this is far from being done.”

Some residents had to be rescued by rescue crews, according to The Weather Channel.

This atmospheric river will be “colder than the last” and could include “high winds, heavy rain, mountain snow and the threat of more floods,” which is especially precarious as the land has become weaker from the previous week’s storms, per CNN.

“Any vigorous downpours could further exacerbate river flooding concerns in Northern California,” La Troy Thornton, AccuWeather meteorologist, told USA Today.

Next Up In U.S. and world
Why are medical school students less interested in ER medicine?
Putin made a surprise visit to Mariupol. Now he’s visiting with China’s Xi Jinping in Moscow
How FamilySearch is using the future to discover the past with AI
Trump expects to be arrested on Tuesday, calling for his supporters to protest
Gov. Cox joins DeSantis, other governors to oppose Biden’s support of ESG
Mike Lee part of a new international organization founded by Jordan Peterson