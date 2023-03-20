California prepares for more floods

California has been hit hard by weather conditions this year. From record snowfall to heavy rains, the state has been dealing with extreme weather. And now, California is facing its 12th atmospheric river starting Tuesday.

The atmospheric river will mostly impact southern California, and will deliver “significant” precipitation in northern California, according to USA Today.

“This will be a soggy first half of the week, with many hours of light to moderate steady rain,” the National Weather Service reported. “Expect plenty of water, rocks, mud on roads, and minor and urban creek flooding.”

What happened with flooding in Tulare County, California?

Thousands of people are under evacuation orders in the small central California towns of Alpaugh and Allensworth due to concerns about roads becoming impassable, CNN reported.

“The devastation is indescribable,” Tulare County farmer Brandon Mendonsa told CNN affiliate KFSN. “The water is still coming — this is far from being done.”

Some residents had to be rescued by rescue crews, according to The Weather Channel.

This atmospheric river will be “colder than the last” and could include “high winds, heavy rain, mountain snow and the threat of more floods,” which is especially precarious as the land has become weaker from the previous week’s storms, per CNN.

“Any vigorous downpours could further exacerbate river flooding concerns in Northern California,” La Troy Thornton, AccuWeather meteorologist, told USA Today.