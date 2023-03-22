Flooding in California could impact produce prices in the future

California continues to be pummeled with powerful weather.

At least two people were killed by a “bomb cyclone” that hit the state on Tuesday, bringing strong winds and heavy rain, the Weather Channel reported.

Both of the people were killed from trees that fell down unexpectedly, per the Weather Channel.

One man died when the tree fell on his vehicle, and Officer David LaRock, a spokesman for California Highway Patrol, told The New York Times, “That tree went down due to high winds and oversaturation of water we’ve received in the last few weeks.”

More than 121,000 Californians lost power by Wednesday, largely in the San Francisco Bay area, “and millions of residents were under flood watches,” the Times reported.

Winds in the area reached 70 mph near the coast and “over 100 mph near mountain summits,” according to The Washington Post.

Related California prepares for more floods

Rain showers have dropped at least one to three inches of rain in the regions from San Francisco Bay area in central California and stretched all the way to the southern part of the state in San Diego. The levels have caused floods, set records and required “the need for high-water rescues,” per the Post.

How the rain is impacting California farms

In some areas across the central coast, the level of flooding has left some farms completely submerged underwater. While the rain has brought much-needed moisture to California, it could also affect the bottom line for farmers now and produce consumers in the future.

Some of the crops most affected include strawberries, lettuce and broccoli, and California is the No. 1 producer of that produce in the U.S., according to Fox Weather.

“For the farms that were flooded, this catastrophe hit at the worst possible time,” said California’s Strawberry Commission President Rick Tomlinson in a statement. “Farmers had borrowed money to prepare the fields and were weeks away from beginning to harvest.”