Philadelphia monitors water contamination levels after a latex spill in the Delaware River

On Sunday afternoon, Philadelphia’s 1.5 million residents received a tap water advisory alert, stating that a chemical spill from a latex plant had flown into the Delaware River, the city’s source of tap water. Almost instantly, people took to the streets to stock up on bottled water, and lines for grocery and convenience stores grew longer as water supply grew more scarce.

On Monday, city officials said Philadelphia’s tap water will be safe to drink until Monday night at 11:59 p.m., and encouraged residents to fill containers with tap water while they can, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The news: The chemical spill first occurred on Friday at a Bucks County latex plant when an “equipment failure” dumped around 8,100 gallons of latex emulsion solution into a tributary of the Delaware River, per the Philadelphia Inquirer.



As of Monday afternoon, officials have found no contamination in Philadelphia’s drinking water, according to The Associated Press, and also said the latex emulsion solution is nontoxic to humans.

City officials have scheduled a press briefing for 3 p.m. MDT on Monday to inform residents of the current state of the city’s drinking water and what actions should be taken, the Inquirer said.

Water across the city remains safe.



The City will update the public at 5 p.m. today regarding our work to sample water and track the spill in the Delaware River.



Info about watching the briefing and latest updates here: https://t.co/g0jrCcy17q — Philadelphia Water (@PhillyH2O) March 27, 2023

Details: According to NBC Philadelphia, some residents aren’t taking their chances when it comes to drinking water.

