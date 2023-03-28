Facebook Twitter
The Louvre closes as France prepares for hundred of thousands of protesters

Striking railway workers gather listen to unions speeches at the Gare de Lyon train station, Tuesday, March 28, 2023 in Paris. A new round of strikes and demonstrations is planned against the unpopular pension reforms that, most notably, push the legal retirement age from 62 to 64.

Thomas Padilla, Associated Press

As France heads into its 10th day of strikes and protests against French President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms, hundreds of thousands of protesters are expected to join in demonstrations across the country Tuesday.

The protests against Macron’s plans to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 has sparked new strikes Tuesday that are “expected to affect refineries, bin collections, rail transport, air travel and schools,” according to The Guardian.

How many protesters are expected to rally in France on Tuesday?

CNN affiliate BFM reported that there are 240 rallies planned in France on Tuesday, with almost 900,000 protesters expected to participate across the country. Around 100,000 people are expected to protest in Paris.

In response to the protests, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said 13,000 police officers were deployed across the country, with half of them in Paris, according to The Associated Press.

The Louvre closes due to protests

Hundreds of protesters blocked the entrance to the Louvre Museum Monday, The Independent reported.

Social media footage shows protesters inside the museum as well, prior to the Louvre announcing that it would close due to the protests.

“Due to public strikes, the Musée du Louvre is not able to be open for now. We thank you for your understanding,” read a tweet from the museum’s twitter account on Monday.

