What we know about the Nashville Christian school shooter

On Monday, Metro Nashville Police Department responded and shot an active shooter at the Presbyterian Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee.

The shooter has since been identified by the police department as 28-year-old Nashville city resident Audrey Elizabeth Hale.

Six people, three children and three adults, died in the shooting.

Shots were first fired at 10:13 a.m. and officers arrived on the scene shortly after, according to the press release. Police said that Hale had three guns — two assault rifles and a pistol, two of which were legally attained — and entered the school by shooting a locked side door. She was shot and fatally wounded by two officers on the second floor of the school, as seen in the officers’ body cam footage.

Active shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale drove to Covenant Church/School in her Honda Fit this morning, parked, and shot her way into the building. She was armed with 2 assault-type guns and a 9 millimeter pistol. pic.twitter.com/mIk2pDmCwQ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2023

Earlier that day, Hale had sent messages on Instagram to Averianna Patton, who was a former schoolmate, about her plans to die by suicide, per Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF. Both Hale and Patton had previously attended Covenant School, which was the target of the attack.

“One day this will make more sense,” Hale wrote, according to WTVF. “I've left more than enough evidence behind. But something bad is about to happen.”

Patton called the Nashville Davidson Country Sheriff’s Office at 10:13 a.m. — the same time the shooting occurred — but was redirected to a nonemergency number, reported WTVF. Hale signed the messages to Patton with “Audrey (Aiden).”

Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake has said that the shooter was transgender, per NBC News.

“There’s some belief that there was some resentment for having to go to that school,” Drake told NBC.

The shooter’s home was searched and detailed school maps with points of entry were found and “revealed that her attack was calculated and planned,” said the police report.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and other partners are continuing the analysis of the case.