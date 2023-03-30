Multiple soldiers died in tragic Army helicopter crash in Kentucky

Two United States Army helicopters crashed into each other Wednesday night near Fort Campbell in Kentucky, leading to “several casualties,” the Army confirmed.

“We can confirm two aircraft from the 101st were involved in an accident last night resulting in several casualties,” the the 101st Airborne Division tweeted early Thursday.

What happened in the Army helicopter crash?

According to a press release from Fort Campbell, the two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the 101st Airborne Division crashed into each other during a “routine training mission” at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday in Trigg County, Kentucky.

Army spokeswoman Nondice L. Thurman stated that the crash is currently under investigation, The New York Times reported.

Reactions to the Army helicopter crash

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted about the “tough news out of Fort Campbell,” stating, “We will share more information as available. Please pray for all those affected.”

We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected. @kystatepolice, @KentuckyEM and local officials are responding. We will share more information as available. Please pray for all those affected. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 30, 2023

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky responded to the incident in a tweet, stating, “I am devastated to learn about the Army helicopter accident over Kentucky involving our brave 101st Airborne. My team is in contact with the Army and authorities on the ground. Please pray for our servicemembers and their families as we learn more.”