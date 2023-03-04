Gen Z is flocking to major U.S. cities while older generations leave in droves

By analyzing data from the U.S. Census, Today’s Homeowner compiled a report detailing the cities that Generation Z has been moving to most frequently, while other generations are leaving.

Main findings: The report by Today’s Homeowner found that Gen Z seems to be flocking to large metropolitan areas more than the other generations, who are leaving major cities in large numbers because they say these areas are “too expensive.”



The data showed that many people are moving away from the Northeast region of the country, with Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Arizona and South Carolina being the states with the most population gain.

The cities Gen Z is leaving: The report says that Gen Z seems to be moving out of Orlando, Denver, San Jose, and Newark. However, they aren’t leaving the “megacities of New York, Los Angeles, or Chicago — all cities that the millennial, Gen X, baby boomer and silent generations are leaving in droves.”



Gen Z isn’t moving to Florida, which is the most moved-to state by every other generation, according to USA Today’s coverage of the report.

Cities Gen Z is moving to: According to Census data, Gen Z is moving to the following cities in large numbers:



Washington D.C. Columbia, South Carolina. Boston, Massachusetts. Atlanta, Georgia. Austin, Texas. Nashville, Tennessee. Syracuse, New York. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Madison, Wisconsin. Tampa, Florida. Worcester, Massachusetts. Seattle, Washington. Boulder, Colorado. Charlotte, North Carolina. Providence, Rhode Island.

Methodology: To gather information for this report, Today’s Homeowner used data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 1-year American Community Survey.

