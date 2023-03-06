It’s almost time to turn the clocks forward.

When is daylight saving time 2023?

Daylight saving time is coming — and along with it, one less hour of sleep.

The seasonal time change occurs Sunday, March 12, at 2 a.m., according to Almanac.com.

What’s the latest on the Sunshine Protection Act?

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., recently reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act, which was unanimously approved by the Senate last year but wasn’t voted on by the House, per Axios.

“If we can get this passed, we don’t have to keep doing this stupidity anymore,” Rubio, the bill’s sponsor, said last year, the Deseret News reported. “Why we would enshrine this in our laws and keep it for so long is beyond me.”

The Sunshine Protection Act would make daylight saving time permanent.

Several studies have linked changing the clocks twice a year to a variety of issues, including heart problems, depression, negative effects on sleep and car crashes, the Deseret News previously reported.

“There has always been a debate in regards to daylight saving time,” Dr. Phyllis C. Zee, chief of Sleep Medicine in the Department of Neurology at Northwestern Medicine, said in a statement on Nm.org. “The science has evolved over the last decade to show the transition between standard time and daylight saving time is associated with adverse health consequences. The big question on the table right now is, should it be permanent standard time or permanent daylight saving time?”

Meanwhile in Utah ...

Last year, a Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll revealed that “fewer than one quarter of Utahns support the current system of changing clocks by an hour every spring and fall, with 71% of respondents saying they support adopting a permanent time year-round,” the Deseret News reported.

For the poll, 41% of respondents said they preferred year-round daylight saving time while 30% favored year-round standard time.

Utah lawmakers have pushed for an end to changing clocks. In 2020, then-Gov. Gary Herbert signed a bill to make daylight saving time permanent in Utah — but only with approval from Congress and if there was similar legislation in at least four other Western states, the Deseret News reported.

In 2021, Republican Rep. Chris Stewart introduced legislation to allow states to make daylight saving time permanent.

