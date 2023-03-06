Another train derailed in Ohio over the weekend

Another train derailed in Ohio this weekend. Officials said the train was not carrying toxic materials. Residents were sheltering in place until they heard the announcement from authorities.

On Saturday, a Norfolk Southern train crashed off the rails near Springfield, Ohio. The derailment took 28 cars off the tracks. The train was from the same company that had a train derail last month in East Palestine, Ohio, that was carrying hazardous chemicals, The New York Times reported.

In the East Palestine incident in February, officials slowly leaked and burned the materials to prevent an explosion, but residents expressed concerns that hazardous materials remained. They started complaining of rashes, headaches, nausea and other symptoms following the derailment.

What happened with the second Ohio train derailment?

According to CNN, Saturday’s derailment knocked down some large high tension power lines, causing a power outage. What caused the crash is still being investigated, but crews reported there were no spills from the incident.

“There was no release of any chemical or any hazardous material to the soil, to the air, to the water,” Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Director Anne Vogel said, per CNN.

More than 1,500 residents lost power from the crash, and 49 were still without electricity on Sunday, The Washington Post reported.

“Two tankers were carrying residual amounts of diesel exhaust fluid,” but the county said that it’s common for those materials to be shipped by rail and that the area doesn’t have a “protected water source,” so there’s no risk to wreaking havoc through the water systems, per the Post.