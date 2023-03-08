Bindi Irwin opens up about endometriosis diagnosis

Bindi Irwin, an Australian conservationist, recently opened up about her struggle with her endometriosis diagnosis.

Irwin’s post went up on International Women’s Day and during Endometriosis Awareness Month in order to help other women who may be struggling with the same ailments, according to her caption.

“Let this be your validation that your pain is real & you deserve help,” Irwin wrote, per the BBC.

What is endometriosis?

Johns Hopkins Medicine defines endometriosis as a condition where tissue from the lining of the uterus ends up outside of the uterus.

As the tissue grows outside the uterus, it causes pain during intercourse, as well as heavy or abnormal menstrual flow and cramps.

The Deseret News reported that 1 in 10 women suffer from endometriosis and that the condition has led to infertility for many women.

How long has Irwin had endometriosis?

Many know Irwin as the daughter of the late Australian zookeeper and “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, but through this new revelation, people are getting a closer look at one of her personal struggles.

“For 10 years I’ve struggled with insurmountable fatigue, pain and nausea,” Irwin said in a Twitter post. “A doctor told me it was simply something you deal with as a woman and I gave up entirely, trying to function through the pain.”

CNN reported that Irwin has had surgery for her condition and that doctors found 37 lesions that were “very deep and difficult to remove.”

“Things may look fine on the outside looking in through the window of someone’s life, however, that is not always the case. Please be gentle and pause before asking me (or any woman) when we’ll be having more children,” Irwin continued in her post. “After all that my body has gone through, I feel tremendously grateful that we have our gorgeous daughter. She feels like our family’s miracle.”