Thursday, March 9, 2023 | 
U.S. & World

Mitch McConnell hospitalized after a fall in Washington, D.C., hotel

‘This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner,’ David Popp, McConnell’s spokesman, said in a brief statement

By Sarah Gambles Sarah Gamblessgambles@deseretnews.com
SHARE Mitch McConnell hospitalized after a fall in Washington, D.C., hotel
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters following a closed-door policy meeting, at the Capitol in Washington.

FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters following a closed-door policy meeting, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. A spokesman for McConnell said the senator has been hospitalized after tripping and falling Wednesday, March 8, at a hotel.

J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was hospitalized Wednesday night following a trip and fall at a Washington, D.C. hotel.

“This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner,” David Popp, McConnell’s spokesman, said in a brief statement, per The New York Times. “He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment.”

Does Mitch McConnell have any ongoing health problems?

The Louisville, Kentucky, senator is 81 years old, and in 2019, he had surgery for a shoulder fracture after a fall, per the Times.

As a child, McConnell survived polio, and has also had a history of heart problems, undergoing triple bypass surgery in 2003, according to The Washington Post.

He opened up about his experiences with polio in 2018 and praised the work being done to eradicate the disease.

“I think it’s under-appreciated outside the public health community just how much hard work and innovation has to continue after a disease has dropped off the front pages,”  McConnell said, per NPR.

What has Mitch McConnell been up to?

McConnell has had a busy few months — arguing for continued funding against many in his own Republican party to help support Ukraine against Russian invasion and attacks, as well as appearing in Helsinki to show support for NATO to accept Finland, per The Washington Post.

He is currently serving his seventh term in the Senate — making him “the Senate’s longest-serving GOP leader,” according to CNN.

No details have been released about his condition or when he could possibly return to work.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, tweeted, “Sandy and I are praying for Leader McConnell’s speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back in the Capitol soon.”

