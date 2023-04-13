Record-breaking rainfall in Fort Lauderdale

On Wednesday, torrential rainfall flooded the streets of Fort Lauderdale in southern Florida just north of Miami, closing the international airport and schools in the area.

At 3 a.m., officials from the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center said the preliminary rainfall totals of the thunderstorm drenched the area with more than 25 inches of rain in a 24-hour period — ending the announcement with #TurnAroundDontDrown.

And they weren’t kidding, as a video from Fox 35 Orlando showed a man swimming to the airport.

Meteorologists from the NWS are expected to release more accurate rainfall totals Thursday — as the preliminary numbers are just a rough estimate — but if the rainfall total is over 23.83 inches the state will have a new record for most rainfall in 24 hours, meteorologist Victor Murphy tweeted.

The Thursday morning commute looks treacherous in downtown Fort Lauderdale, where the Miami Herald cautioned, “Stay away.” The news outlet reported that major streets are still underwater, with several offices closed. Broward Country Public Schools will be closed for the day, as the Miami-Dade County Public Schools remain open.

At the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, travelers like Keyla Alvarado were stuck as the flood waters rose. Alvarado posted several videos of the water in the parking garage.

The airport will remain closed from the flooding until “at least noon” today but has opened upper-level roadways to allow travelers to be picked up by friends and family.