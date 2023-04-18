Man was charged for shooting teenager who rang the doorbell at his house

Ralph Yarl was trying to pick up his younger brothers from their friend’s house on Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri, when he mixed up the address and showed up at the wrong house. When the 16-year-old rang the doorbell, he was met by the owner of the house, who opened the door and shot Yarl in the head, according to prosecutors.

He was able to make it to the house of a neighbor, who called for help. Andrew D. Lester, an 84-year-old man, “was taken into custody by the police for 24 hours, then released without charges on Friday,” The New York Times reported.

Protests erupt over the weekend over the shooting of Ralph Yarl

Protests erupted over the weekend over the incident, with protesters marching to Lester’s home on Sunday. Yarl is a 16-year-old Black teenager who is an honor student and all-state band member. Lester is a white man, and the prosecutor on the case, Zachary Thompson, announced that Lester was charged with assault on Sunday, and said: “There was a racial component to the case,” per the Times.

With a conviction, the charge could deliver a life sentence to Lester.

Thompson said Yarl did not cross the threshold of Lester’s home, and he told police in the hospital that Lester told him, “Don’t come around here,” Reuters reported.

Missouri’s “stand-your-ground law” does allow “homeowners to use physical force to defend themselves against suspected intruders,” but the defendant will have to prove that he believed the threat from Yarl was necessary enough to use a gun to protect himself, per Reuters.

Doug and I are praying for Ralph Yarl and his family as he fights for his life.



Let's be clear: No child should ever live in fear of being shot for ringing the wrong doorbell.



Every child deserves to be safe. That’s the America we are fighting for. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 17, 2023

The civil rights attorneys for Yarl, Ben Crump and Lee Merritt, said in a statement, “Gun violence against unarmed Black individuals must stop. Our children should feel safe, not as though they are being hunted,” per ABC News.

Woman shot and killed after pulling into the wrong driveway in upstate New York

On Saturday, 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis was looking for a friend’s house in rural upstate New York, along with three other friends. She accidentally pulled into the wrong driveway and was shot and killed by a man sitting on his front porch, authorities said, according to CNN.

On Monday, 65-year-old Kevin Monahan was charged with second-degree murder in connection to Gillis’ death, per CNN.

“There’s clearly no threat from anyone in the vehicle,” Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy said, per BBC. “There’s no reason for Mr. Monahan to feel threatened.”

