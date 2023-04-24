Disneyland dragon caught fire during ‘Fantasmic’ show

The animatronic dragon that is part of Disneyland’s “Fantasmic” show caught fire Saturday night in the California theme park.

“During the final showing of ‘Fantasmic’ at Disneyland park on Saturday evening, the dragon caught fire,” Disney officials told CNN. “Anaheim Fire & Rescue quickly responded and the fire was extinguished.”

According to the email to CNN, all employees and guests were evacuated from Tom Sawyer Island, as well as from other attractions nearby.

What happened to the dragon that caught fire in Disneyland?

The dragon normally breathes fire for the show, but doesn’t become engulfed in flames. At least six cast members were taken for treatment “for smoke inhalation but did not require further evaluation,” The New York Times reported.

The show features Mickey Mouse dreaming he is a sorcerer’s apprentice, similar to the plot of the movie “Fantasia,” and the dragon is Maleficent, who breathes villainous fire during the performance.

During Saturday night’s show, the fire came out of its mouth but started to take over the head and body of the dragon.

“My sister and I were talking about how it was impressive,” Tim Turensek, a guest who witnessed the fire during a visit from Minneapolis, told the Times. “I was like, ‘Man, they can set that head on fire and it just stays perfectly intact?’ So we were kind of amazed at Disney at first and then realized it was not part of the show.”

Fire effects are temporarily suspended within the park.

“We are temporarily suspending fire effects similar to those used at Disneyland park’s ‘Fantasmic’ at select shows and entertainment experiences globally out of an abundance of caution following the ‘Fantasmic’ prop fire at Disneyland park,” a Disneyland official said, per ABC7. “The continued safety of our cast and guests is of the utmost importance.”

