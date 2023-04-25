Here are the states where employers are struggling the most to hire employees

WalletHub recently compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia and found which states are struggling the most in hiring employees.

Here’s what they found.

Top 10 states that are struggling the most to hire employees

Alaska. Georgia. West Virginia. Louisiana. Virginia. South Carolina. Arkansas. Maryland. Montana. Colorado.

Where did Utah end up on the list?

Utah is not struggling to hire compared to other states, as it landed at No. 46 on the list.

Other findings for Utah related to job hiring that WalletHub found include:



Job openings rate during the latest month: 5.40%.

Job openings rate in the past 12 months: 6.17%.

Overall rank: Sixth smallest hiring struggle in the country.

The reason for high turnover in the labor markets

Some experts believe that the reason some states are struggling to hire more than others is due to the new work-life balance people have been experiencing since the pandemic.

“Increasingly, employees are expecting more from their work lives in terms of work-life balance, flexibility and personal well-being — and are less willing to be overworked,” Maura J. Mills, an associate professor at the University of Alabama, told the Deseret News. “This, however, has not meshed well with employers’ simultaneously increasing expectations for employee workloads and demands. The natural result of these increasingly mismatched expectations is higher turnover rates.”

How can employers hire and retain employees?

For employers that are seeking to have a better track record of hiring and keeping employees for their business, experts say it is all about offering well-rounded benefits for working for their company.

“Employers must focus on the employee experience at work. Employees want to feel valued by their employers for all of their contributions. Without recognition, rewards, incentives and pay that match their individual value to the organization, employees will continue to leave,” University of Arkansas professor Claretha Hughes said.

Not only are employees more likely to stay with incentives and benefits, but they will reportedly be more productive in their work.

Hughes continued, “They must offer health and wellness packages, they must show through their actions and behaviors that they are diversity intelligent and want to hire and retain diverse employees — lip service is no longer enough, and they must offer equitable pay packages and career pathways for advancement. Potential employees no longer believe that a pathway to advancement will happen.”

