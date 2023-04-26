Florida man charged with murder, dismemberment of Uber Eats driver

A man was arrested and charged with the murder of an Uber Eats delivery driver in Holiday, Florida.

CNN reported that the sheriff described the murder as “demonic” and that the remains of the victim were found inside of the home of the man charged.

What happened to the Uber Eats driver? The delivery driver, 59 year-old Randall Cooke, went about his night as usual on April 19 and texted his wife prior to his final delivery, saying that he would be home soon, according to CBS News.

Cooke was delivering to the home of Oscar Solis, a 30-year-old affiliated with the MS-13 gang, and was captured on video making the delivery.

“You can actually see the victim walking up to the house to deliver food, but the video cuts off at that point,” Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said in a press conference.

When the driver’s wife hadn’t heard from him for a while and texted him a few more times, she reported her husband missing to the police.

ABC News reported that a police affidavit said the remains of Cooke were found “at the house in trash bags and a cooler, which also contained a receipt with Solis’ name on it.”

“This was a horrific crime of passion,” Nocco said. “This was demonic. What he did was demonic.”

Why was the Uber Eats driver murdered? The New York Post reported that investigators are still trying to find out the motive for the murder.

“You’re talking about a violent individual that Indiana released and sent down to Florida,” Nocco said.

People reported that the sheriff’s office released a statement that said, “No other individuals were at Solis’s home at the time of the murder. The victim and Solis did not know each other.”

“All it appears is that there was a gentleman who was working, he was doing his last delivery of the night, and this person killed him for no reason, and he took him away from his family,” Nocco said.

