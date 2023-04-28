3 soldiers killed in U.S. Army helicopter crash in Alaska

Three soldiers were killed and one injured after two U.S. Army helicopters collided in Alaska.

The collision happened Thursday while the helicopters were returning to their base from flight training, according to The Associated Press.

What happened in Alaska? The two aircrafts that crashed were reportedly AH-64 Apache helicopters from the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment.

NPR reported that three soldiers were killed and one soldier was injured in the crash detailing, “two of the soldiers died at the scene of the crash near Healy, Alaska, and a third died on the way to a hospital in Fairbanks.”

The Army is reportedly withholding the names of the soldiers that died in the crash because the incident is under investigation and also so that their families could be contacted first, according to The New York Times.

Details to note: This most recent crash comes after two Black Hawk helicopters collided during a training mission in Kentucky in late March, according to CNN.

Nine soldiers were reportedly killed in the crash with no survivors. “There were only two aircraft involved In the training at the time of the accident. There were other aircraft in the airspace conducting different training flights at the time of the accident, which is why multiple aircraft were able to respond quickly to the accident site.”

NBC News reported that Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin said that he felt “saddened by this tragic loss,” and was working with the Army in order to “make sure our troops and their families receive the care that they need in the wake of this accident.”

What’s been said? “This is an incredible loss for these soldiers’ families, their fellow soldiers and for the division,” Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler said in a statement on the accident, according to ABC News. “Our hearts and prayers go out to their families, friends and loved ones, and we are making the full resources of the Army available to support them.”

