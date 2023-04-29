When should you replace your sunscreen, towels and other summer essentials?

Summer is here, and it is time to check those sunscreen labels and beach towels to make sure your products are doing the most for you.

Here’s what we found.

When should you replace sunscreen? Sunscreen is set to stay at its strongest SPF for about three years, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation.

“Sunscreen absolutely expires and should never be used past its expiration date,” New York City board-certified dermatologist, Shari Marchbien told Allure. “Like food, sunscreen can go bad and the ingredients can spoil, leading to a watery consistency.”

If the bottle of sunscreen doesn’t display an expiration date, marking the bottle with the date of when it was purchased will help someone keep track of when it will no longer protect your skin.

“They also become less effective, which means a significant increase in the potential for sunburns, sun damage,” Marchbien said. “And the risk for skin cancer development.”

When should you replace your aloe gel? Aloe vera gel has different shelf lives depending on what kind you use.

For fresh, all-natural aloe vera gel it reportedly lasts “about 1-2 days when stored in room temperature, about a week when refrigerated or up to a year when frozen.”

Aloe Laboratories reported that aloe vera gel that is store-bought should be able to last for about 2-3 years before it expires.

Outforia reported that signs to look out for when checking if your aloe gel is expired include:



Change in texture of the gel.

Odd smell.

Mold or bacteria creating a cloudiness in the gel.

Using expired aloe gel can reportedly cause skin irritations and may “contain microbes” which can lead to infections that “are harmful to your skin and body.”

When should I replace my beach towels? The Spruce reported that beach towels should be replaced regularly every two years.

Some signs that your beach towels are due for a changeout, according to the Modern Bathroom blog are:



The towels aren’t as absorbent as they used to be.

The towels are fading from original color and texture they were originally.

The towels have holes and/or is fraying at the edges.

How long do pool/beach inflatables last? USA Today Reviewed reported that most pool inflatables can last up to 10 years if taken care of during the off season.

Some ways to take care of your inflatables so they last longer, according to the Funboy blog are:



Deflate the float for optimal cleaning and storage.

Remove excess water and clean with soap or vinegar.

Let the float completely dry before storing it away from the winter weather.

