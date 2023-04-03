A Russian attack on Ukraine left at least six dead and eight injured on Sunday. Meanwhile, a deadly explosion in a Russian cafe Sunday is causing controversy after the blast killed a prominent pro-Russia blogger.

Russia blames Ukraine for bomb that killed pro-Russia blogger

An explosion in a St. Petersburg cafe killed a prominent pro-Russia blogger, Vladlen Tatarsky, on Sunday, The Associated Press reported.

Tatarsky was speaking at an event at the cafe where a woman gave him a bust of him. According to some reports, when he set the bust down, an explosion tore through the cafe, leaving around 30 people injured.

The woman who gave Tatarsky the bust, Darya Trepova, was arrested as a suspect in the attack, Russian authorities announced.

No one has claimed responsibility for the explosion, but Russia blamed Ukrainian intelligence agencies for coordinating the attack, The Washington Post reported.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted that the explosion was a result of a Russian “internal political fight,” stating, “Spiders are eating each other in a jar.”

It begins in RF... Spiders are eating each other in a jar. Question of when domestic terrorism would become an instrument of internal political fight was a matter of time, as breakthrough of ripe abscess. Irreversible processes and Troubles 2.0. await RF. While we will watch. — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) April 2, 2023

Russian strike kills 6 Ukrainian civilians

On the same day as the St. Petersburg cafe explosion, Russian shelling in Ukraine left at least six dead and eight injured.

Missiles and rockets hit the town of Kostyantynivka near near Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine on Sunday, BBC News reported.

Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential staff, stated on social media that the Russian attack damaged 16 apartment buildings, a preschool, private homes and more, according to The New York Times.