Why Volkswagen is recalling 140,000 SUVs

Volkswagen has issued a recall on 143,000 of its SUVs due to a safety issue affecting the front passenger seat air bag.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the passenger occupant detection system (PODS) in certain of the car manufacturer’s SUVs “may experience a fault in the wiring and deactivate the front passenger air bag when the seat is occupied.”

So far, no injuries or deaths have been reported due to the faulty airbag system, CBS News reported.

Which Volkswagen cars are being recalled?

VW is recalling five of its SUVs:



2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SUVs.

2018-2021 Volkswagen Atlas SUVs.

The recall affects a potential 143,053 SUVs.

What to do if your vehicle is being recalled

VW has advised people with these vehicles to not let people ride in the passenger seat until the issue is corrected, CNN reported.

Owners of the affected vehicles will receive an email with a safety warning, and another email once the problem is fixed.

Repairs will be free once VW figures out a remedy for the problem, according to documents provided to the NHTSA.

Owners can also call the NHTSA hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

