Israeli police raid Muslim mosque, leading to confrontation amid religious holidays

Israeli police performed a raid on a mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City early Wednesday. Shortly after, Palestinian forces retaliated by shooting off rockets from Gaza, which then prompted Israel to send off airstrikes into the territory.

The incidents resulted in at least 12 Palestinians being injured and two Israeli officers getting injured, per The New York Times.

It’s a sensitive time for the holy site, with the Muslim holiday of Ramadan coinciding with the timing of Jewish Passover. The Al-Aqsa Mosque is considered a holy site for Islam and it shares a space with the Jewish holy site Temple Mount, CBS News reported.

According to the Times, the altercations “did not immediately appear to be moving toward an all-out confrontation” and “the rocket fire and airstrikes were contained to a few exchanges.”

What happened in Jerusalem’s Old City?

The confrontation began when Israeli police stormed a Palestinian compound while Palestinians barricaded themselves inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque and were met with “several law-breaking youths and masked agitators” who “brought into the mosque fireworks, sticks, and stones,” according to a statement, per CNN.

“When the police entered, stones were thrown at them, and fireworks were fired from inside the mosque by a large group of agitators.”

Police reported they arrested around 350 people in the mosque, per CNN.

It is illegal to sleep overnight inside a mosque, except for on nights like the last night of Ramadan, and police hadn’t enforced the rule recently until Wednesday around dawn. Officers said that they “feared that, if allowed to stay inside the mosque, Palestinians would confront crowds of Jews who were expected to visit the site a few hours later,” the Times reported.

How did Israel, Palestinian leadership respond to the confrontation?

Per BBC, Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir supported the actions, praising the officers’ “swift and determined” force. But Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s spokesman called the raid “an attack on Muslim worshippers.”

“We warn the Occupation (Israel) not to cross the red lines in the holy places, which will lead to the big explosion,” Nabil Abu Rudeineh said, per BBC.