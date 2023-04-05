McCarthy, Taiwanese president meet in California as leader ‘transits’ to Central America

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen made her planned stop in Los Angeles on Wednesday for a closed-door meeting with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as well as other Democratic and Republican lawmakers, despite China’s warnings of “resolute countermeasures.”

The meeting marked the first time that an official as high-ranking as McCarthy met with a Taiwanese leader on American soil since 1979, when the U.S. established diplomatic relations with China, Politico reported.

McCarthy and Tsai gave a joint press conference at the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California, after the private meeting.

“I believe our bond is stronger now than at any time or point in my lifetime. Of course, President Tsai is a great champion of that bond,” McCarthy said at the press event. “Taiwan is a successful democracy, a thriving economy, and a global leader in health and science. And whether it’s our deep commercial ties, strong people-to-people relationships, or shared values, our cooperation with the people of Taiwan continues to expand through dialogue and exchange.”

The friendship between America and the people of Taiwan has never been stronger. It is my honor to welcome President @iingwen to the @Reagan_Library. pic.twitter.com/2XSIJRv7Vp — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) April 5, 2023

Tsai thanked McCarthy and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

“Their presence and unwavering support reassured the people of Taiwan that we are not isolated and that we are not alone,” she said.

“In the discussion with congressional leaders this morning, I reiterated Taiwan’s commitment to defending the peaceful status quo — where the people of Taiwan may continue to thrive in a free and open society,” Tsai added.

Tsai’s stop in the U.S. included New York, where Tsai attended an event hosted by the Hudson Institute, a conservative think tank, and was billed as an “in transit” stop en route to a 10-day tour of Central America. She then departed for Guatemala and Belize, her diplomatic allies.

Beijing hasn’t governed Taiwan since 1949 but it still considers Taiwan a part of its territory and hopes for unification under the “one-China” policy, according to Council on Foreign Relations.

Zhu Fenglian, the spokesperson for Bejing’s Taiwan Affairs office, prior to this trip said: “We firmly oppose this and will take resolute countermeasures,” according to Fox News.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning reiterated Beijing’s stand of “firmly opposing” any official meetings during the “so called ‘transit’” through the U.S., in a statement.

“We firmly oppose any visit by leader of the Taiwan region to the United States in any name or under whatever pretext, and we firmly oppose the U.S. government having any form of official contact with the Taiwan region,” Mao said, according to a press release.