Students across the US walk out of schools demanding action on gun safety

Thousands of students across the United States participated in a national school walkout against gun violence Wednesday.

The protests occurred a week after a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, left seven people dead, including the shooter.

According to a statement released by Students Demand Action, a grassroots organization founded by Everytown for Gun Safety that coordinated the walkouts, over 300 schools in 42 states and Washington, D.C., participated in the national school walkout.

“We’re determined to be the last school shooting generation,” Students Demand Action tweeted on Wednesday.

“Right now, thousands of students nationwide are walking out of class to demand action from our lawmakers and gun makers on gun violence. We need ACTION, not hollow thoughts and prayers.”

Though the exact number of students who participated is unknown, USA Today used “local media reports, estimates from school districts and USA Today Network reporters on the scene,” to confirm that thousands of students across the United States walked out of schools to protest Wednesday.

Students at Uvalde High School participated in the walkout, nearly a year after the Robb Elementary School shooting occurred in Uvalde, Texas.

A group of Uvalde High School students walked out of school at noon today to participate in a National walkout against gun violence. #Uvalde pic.twitter.com/4bNz9tIL1Q — Sam Owens (@SamOwensphoto) April 5, 2023

Briseida Holguin, a reporter for KIRO 7 Seattle, tweeted a video of students walking out of Eastlake High School in Washington.

Dozens of students at Eastlake High Schools are walking out to protest gun violence. Across the country more than 100 schools are seeing students walkout. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/UbBSnoZxNx — Briseida Holguin (@BriseidaHolguin) April 5, 2023

Meanwhile, students from White Station High School in Memphis, Tennessee, skipped lunch to participate in the school walkout, MLK50 reported.