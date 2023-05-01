What we know about the Cleveland, Texas, mass shooting so far

A manhunt is still underway for the suspect in a mass shooting in Cleveland, Texas, that left five people dead, including a a 9-year-old boy.

In a press conference Sunday, authorities stated that they have “zero leads” in the manhunt so far, The Associated Press reported.

What happened in the Cleveland, Texas, mass shooting?

On Friday night, the suspect was asked by the neighbors to stop shooting his gun in his front yard, to which he responded, “I’ll do what I want to in my front yard,” according to CNN.

Footage from a doorbell camera shows the suspect entering his neighbor’s home with a rifle, allegedly shooting and killing five people.

The victims were identified as:



Sonia Argentina Gúzman, 25.

Diana Velázquez Alvarado, 21.

Julisa Molina Rivera, 31.

José Jonathan Cásarez, 18.

Daniel Enrique Laso-Guzman, 9.

All five of the victims were Honduran, Wilson Paz, director general of migrant protection for Honduras, told CNN.

Who is the suspect in the Cleveland, Texas, mass shooting?

The suspect in the shooting was identified by authorities as 38-year-old Francisco Oropesa. Authorities originally spelled his last name “Oropeza,” but updated the spelling to “better reflect his identity in law enforcement systems,” FBI Houston tweeted.

Here are the newest images of Francisco Oropesa and a prominent tattoo on his left forearm.



Going forward, the subject's last name will be spelled "Oropesa" to better reflect his identity in law enforcement systems. This remains a fluid investigation. #ClevelandTXShooting pic.twitter.com/ZWUu0FqoMF — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) April 30, 2023

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers stated Sunday that Oropesa is from Mexico, according to NPR.

What we know about the manhunt for the suspected killer

A massive police search is currently underway for Oropesa, but authorities have run into a dead end with no leads in the search.

“I can tell you right now, we have zero leads,” James Smith, the FBI special agent in charge, said Sunday, per AP.

Smith announced that there is an $80,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot offered a $50,000 reward for his capture, while other counties have offered $5,000 and the FBI offered $25,000, totaling $80,000.

Abbott faced backlash after he referred to the the victims as “illegal immigrants” in his statement announcing a reward, according to The Independent.

Immigrant rights activist Carlos Espina stated that the husband of Velázquez Alvarado told him that she was a permanent resident and posted a photo of her ID on Twitter.