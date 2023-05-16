Gas prices drop nationally, but Utah prices remain above average

Currently, the national average for gas in the U.S. is $3.45 a gallon — about $1 cheaper than it was a year ago and 29% cheaper than the June 2022 record of $5.02 a gallon, according to the American Automobile Association.

However, Utah gas prices are still higher than the national average.

Why are Utah gas prices high?

Julian Paredes, a spokesperson for AAA, told Fox13 News that the high gas prices in Utah may be due to refinery issues in Arizona.

“Because two refineries in the region have had to shut down for maintenance, and Arizona has seen some of the most expensive gas prices in the country because of that,” Paredes told Fox13 News. “Now normally, that wouldn’t affect Utah, but it’s possible that some gas from Utah has been diverted south to help alleviate some of the pressure and with that comes higher gas prices.”

The Deseret News previously reported Utah Gov. Spencer Cox’s response to gas prices in Utah, noting in a statement that he and his team are “very concerned about those struggling to make ends meet,” and “Energy costs affect us all but disproportionately impact those with lower incomes and larger families.”

Gas price predictions

Regarding the nation’s dip in gas prices, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told CBS News, “The American consumer is slightly smiling at the lower price of gasoline but I don’t think it’s a full-blown smile yet because the overall economic feeling is careful.”

CBS News said fears of a recession have capped oil prices, which in turn lowered prices for gas and other petroleum products. The price of diesel has also dropped 28% over the year.

De Haan said he expects gas prices this summer to “be rather tame,” unless an economic rebound causes higher demand for energy or a hurricane destroys major refineries.

“If we return to economic prosperity, we’re going to return to the same gas price explosion as last year,” De Haan told CBS News.

Which U.S. states have the highest gas prices?

According to the American Automobile Association, the states with the highest regular gas prices currently are Washington ($4.795), Hawaii ($4.777), Arizona ($4.663), California ($4.589), Nevada ($4.214), Oregon ($4.128) and Utah ($4.051).

The states with the lowest gas prices include Texas ($3.081), Louisiana ($3.074) and Alabama ($3.074), with the cheapest gas found in Mississippi ($2.971).