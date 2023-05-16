Hawaiian kayaker narrowly escapes tiger shark attack off Oahu coast

A tiger shark attacked and narrowly missed a Hawaiian kayaker about a mile off the coast of Oahu.

The New York Post reported that a video from the fisherman’s GoPro camera captured the moment when a large tiger shark took a bite on the side of the kayak.

What shark attacked O’ahu kayaker? Scott Haraguchi, a Hawaiian kayak fisherman, was in his fishing kayak about a mile off the coast of Oahu when a tiger shark attacked from the side, according to ABC News.

“I heard a whooshing sound that sounded like a boat heading towards me without the motor, and I looked up and I saw this big wide brown thing which my brain thought was a turtle, but then I got slammed by it and realized that it was a tiger shark,” Haraguchi told KITV.

Haraguchi continued, “It was incredibly bad luck but incredibly good luck to capture it.”

Newsweek reported that Haraguchi kicked the shark away from the kayak and ended up fishing even after the attack due to adrenaline.

Do tiger sharks attack often? Ocean Conservancy reported that tiger sharks are well known for being “aggressive” and that they are “second only to great whites in numbers of shark attacks on humans.”

The State of Hawaii official website details that the public should be aware “that tiger sharks are known to bite people at all times of the day,” and lists ways to be safe around sharks.