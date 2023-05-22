NAACP issues travel advisory to Florida. Here’s what people are saying

The NAACP issued a formal travel advisory to Florida Saturday, telling people of color to be aware of the state’s politics before traveling there.

The advisory comes “in direct response to Governor Ron DeSantis’ aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Florida schools,” according to a statement from the civil rights group.

The travel warning reads: “Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals. Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color.”

Under Gov. DeSantis, the state has banned the teaching of critical race theory, blocked an Advanced Placement course on African American studies and defunded DEI programs, CNN reported.

“Let me be clear – failing to teach an accurate representation of the horrors and inequalities that Black Americans have faced and continue to face is a disservice to students and a dereliction of duty to all,” NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said.

“Under the leadership of Governor DeSantis, the state of Florida has become hostile to Black Americans and in direct conflict with the democratic ideals that our union was founded upon.”

What people are saying about the travel advisory

Several of Florida’s Democratic mayors responded by stating that their cities were welcoming to anyone, according to The Associated Press.

Mayor Jane Castor of Tampa tweeted “I can absolutely assure anyone and everyone considering a visit or move to Tampa that they will be welcomed with open arms.”

As Mayor of Tampa, I can absolutely assure anyone and everyone considering a visit or move to Tampa that they will be welcomed with open arms. Diversity and inclusion are central to what makes Tampa one of America's greatest and friendliest cities. That will never change,… — Jane Castor (@JaneCastor) May 21, 2023

“Diversity and inclusion are central to what makes Tampa one of America’s greatest and friendliest cities. That will never change, regardless of what happens in Tallahassee,” she continued.

Mayor Ken Welch of St. Petersburg tweeted that “Everyone is always welcome and will be treated with dignity and respect.”

We are intentional with our work to make @StPeteFL a shining example of bridge-building, collaboration, Intentional Equity, and respect for all. #WeAreStPete means EVERYONE is always welcome and will be treated with dignity and respect. #InclusiveProgress https://t.co/2U891fYX18 — Ken Welch (@MayorKenWelch) May 21, 2023

When the NAACP requested a travel advisory in March, DeSantis called the advisory a “joke,” WFLA reported.

“We get involved in these stupid fights,” DeSantis said. “This is a stunt to try to do that. It’s a pure stunt. And fine, if you want to waste your time on a stunt, that’s fine.”

What other groups have issued travel advisories to Florida?

The NAACP is not the only civil rights organization to issue a travel warning for Florida; Equality Florida, a gay rights advocacy group, issued one last month, the New York Times reported.

Meanwhile, the the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) issued a travel advisory on Wednesday in response to “the anti-immigrant measures signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis in Florida,” according to a press release from LULAC.