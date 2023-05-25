Super Typhoon Mawar moves away from Guam towards the Philippines and Taiwan

After wreaking havoc in Guam as a Category 4 hurricane, Mamar is gaining speed as it heads west toward the Philippines and Taiwan.

The storm has been upgraded to a super typhoon status — by the National Weather Service’s definition — for its sustained wind speeds of 165 mph, which are forecast to increase over the weekend, per The New York Times.

According to a forecast on Thursday from the Japan Meteorological Agency, the storm is expected to hit the northern tip of the Philippines and the southern tip of Taiwan early next week if it continues on its course going northwest.

There’s a chance it will hit Japan, depending on its speed and direction, per the Times. But the weather could shift so it’s unsure where the storm will go.

Guam weathers the storm

Despite facing high-speed winds, Guam survived the storm without major damage, reported Reuters. While the power was out for most of the island during the storm from fallen power lines, the only other damage included flooding and debris.

The island officially sent out a Condition of Readiness Four alert — or all clear — to residents at 5 p.m. local time on Thursday.

“We now continue to focus our efforts on repairing infrastructure and restoring services to residents,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in a recent update. “After speaking with department leaders and seeing the incredible rapid response to the storm, I am confident we will make significant progress towards restoration of services.”