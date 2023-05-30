Memorial Day shooting along Florida’s Hollywood Beach injured 9 people

Nine people were injured after gunfire broke out along a beach in Hollywood, Florida, on Memorial Day, according to multiple reports.

Surveillance video of the incident was reportedly released Tuesday morning.

What happened? The shooting happened on the Hollywood Oceanfront Boardwalk.

People ran for cover as soon as the gunfire erupted while some of those injured were reportedly taken to a children’s hospital, according to police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi.

The Associated Press reported the people injured included five adults and four children, all of whom are in stable condition, according to Memorial Healthcare System spokesperson, Yanet Obarrio Sanchez.

Details to note: Police detailed that a dispute between two groups was what led to the gunfire on the beach, according to Local 10 News.

CBS News reported that investigators believed there were two people involved in the shooting and the Hollywood Police Department released, “the surveillance video alongside still images of the individuals and asked that anyone who recognizes them contact police.”

While the shooting in Florida injured nine people, other shootings across the country left at least 16 people dead, according to NBC News.

What was said? “Thank you to the good samaritans, paramedics, police and emergency room doctors and nurses for their immediate response to aid the victims of today’s shooting,” Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy said in a statement, according to NPR.