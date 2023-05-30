Russia’s capital struck by drones while drones attacked Kyiv overnight

Drones struck Moscow early Tuesday morning, which Russian President Vladimir Putin says is the “biggest ever drone strike on Moscow,” Reuters reported.

There were eight drones headed to civilian regions of Moscow but they “were either shot down or diverted with special electronic jammers,” per Reuters.

Two buildings were damaged, and two people were injured but were not hospitalized from the attack, CNN reported.

Russia blames Ukraine for the “terrorist attack.” Ukraine has denied any direct involvement in the attack, with Mykhailo Podolyak, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s adviser, saying Kyiv wasn’t “directly involved” but was “happy” to see the attacks, per The New York Times.

U.S. officials say “the attack was most likely orchestrated by one of Ukraine’s special military or intelligence units,” per the Times.

The strikes marks “the first attack on residential areas of the Russian capital since the invasion of Ukraine,” according to NBC News.

Overnight, multiple drones were sent into Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital — one person was killed in the attack and 33 were injured, ABC News reported.

“The dueling strikes reflected the dialed-up tension and shifting priorities ahead of Ukraine’s expected counteroffensive,” per the Times.

“If the Russians can make Kyiv a nightmare, why do the people of Moscow rest?” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a televised address, per ABC News.

