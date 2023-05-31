Ukraine and allies plan to hold a peace summit without Russia

Ukraine is planning to hold a peace summit collaborating with global leaders aiming to find solutions to end the war with Russia on Ukraine’s terms, but it does not plan on inviting Russia to the event.

“We require a unified plan of the responsible civilized world that really wants to live in peace,” Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, told The Wall Street Journal. He added that Ukraine would be unwilling to “compromise on its territorial integrity” and that coming to an agreement with Russia wouldn’t be possible while Russia troops remain on the ground in Ukraine.

What world leaders would attend a Ukraine peace summit?

Plans for the summit are preliminary and no location has been identified yet, but it would likely center on Ukraine’s 10-point peace plan that saw positive reactions at the G7 summit earlier this month, Reuters reported.

A meeting between the countries has “strong support from European leaders,” including French President Emmanuel Macron, per WSJ.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen says “Denmark would obviously like to host the meeting,” Politico reported. He added that it would be important that not just European and western countries be in attendance, but that India, Brazil and China be involved in negotiations as well, per Reuters.

Russia has mentioned it would be open to peace talks but says that talks would have to “be based on ‘new realities,’ meaning its declared annexation of five Ukrainian provinces it fully or partly controls.” Ukraine refuses to accept those conditions, per Reuters.

Another condition Russia requests of Ukraine is that it would remain “neutral” and avoid joining NATO or the European Union — a condition Ukraine has not expressed willingness to accept either, per Politico.