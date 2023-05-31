Carter family confirms a dementia diagnosis for former first lady Rosalynn Carter

On Tuesday, the Carter Center announced that former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia. No timeline was given for when she started showing symptoms or was diagnosed with the condition.

The Carter Center— an organization started by former President Jimmy Carter and his wife— stated that the former first lady “continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with her loved ones.”

The news: Friends and associates of the Carters have told The Washington Post that the couple’s health “has been in gradual decline in recent months. (Rosalynn) uses a walker to get around, while (former President Carter) uses a wheelchair. But the couple have remained in good spirits during a stretch in which many have given public tributes to the former president.”

This announcement comes just three months after it was revealed that 98-year-old President Carter would forgo further medical treatment and begin hospice care at their home in Plains, Georgia, according to The New York Times.

NPR reported that Carter is currently the longest-living president.

“We recognize, as she did more than half a century ago, that stigma is often a barrier that keeps individuals and their families from seeking and getting much-needed support,” the Carter Center stated. “We hope sharing our family’s news will increase important conversations at kitchen tables and in doctor’s offices around the country.”

Details: The Carter Foundation notes that former first lady Carter has been an advocate for mental health for over 50 years, championing the health of Americans since her time in the Georgia Governor’s Mansion, in the White House, and continuing her work with the Carter Center.

Mrs. Carter is also the founder of the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers, a nonprofit dedicated to offering resources for those who work as family caregivers.