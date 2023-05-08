Authorities investigate Texas gunman’s right-wing extremist social media posts

The Texas gunman who killed eight people at a mall in Allen, Texas Saturday reportedly posted Neo-Nazi and pro-white supremacy views on social media.

Authorities are still investigating the shooter’s motive, but federal agents have reviewed social media accounts used by Mauricio Garcia, The Associated Press reported.

According to an FBI bulletin obtained by Rolling Stone, Garcia frequently posted Neo-Nazi and white supremacy materials on social media.

The FBI’s “review and triage of the subject’s social media accounts revealed hundreds of postings and images to include writings with racially or ethnically motivated violent extremist rhetoric, including neo-Nazi materials and material espousing the supremacy of the white race,” the bulletin states.

Garcia was also found to be wearing a patch on his chest after a police officer shot and killed him reading “RWDS,” which stands for “Right Wing Death Squad.” The same acronym has been popularly worn by right-wing extremists and Neo-Nazis, an official told AP.

The FBI bulletin further revealed that Garcia was discharged from the military in 2008 due to “mental health concerns,” Rolling Stone reported.