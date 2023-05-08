What we know about the SUV driving into a Texas crowd

The driver of an SUV that plowed into a crowd of people waiting for a bus in Brownsville, Texas, Sunday night has been arrested.

At least eight people were killed, and at least 10 were injured in the incident. The crash took place outside a migrant city in the border city of Brownsville, and according to shelter director Victor Maldonado, the people who were hit by the SUV had just spent the night in the shelter, The Associated Press reported.

“This SUV, a Range Rover, just ran the light that was about 100 feet (30 meters) away and just went through the people who were sitting there in the bus stop,” Maldonado said, per AP News.

Who was the driver of the SUV?

The driver was identified as 34-year-old Brownsville resident George Alvarez, and he has been charged with “eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of assault with a deadly weapon,” according to CBS News.

His bond is currently set at $3.6 million, per CBS News. Police say Alvarez “attempted to flee the scene after the deadly crash, but was ‘held down’ by a group of people who had witnessed it,” per CBS News.

It’s not clear yet whether the crash was on purpose or an accident. A majority of the people struck by the vehicle were migrant men from Venezuela.

“It can be three factors,” Brownsville police investigator Martin Sandoval told Politico. “It could be intoxication; it could be an accident; or it could be intentional. In order for us to find out exactly what happened, we have to eliminate the other two.”

The New York Times reported that Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda are “investigating reports that Mr. Alvarez had yelled anti-immigration epithets at the group.”

His SUV struck a total of at least 18 people — six died on the scene, and two died later from their injuries, per the Times.

