What we know about the victims of the Texas mall shooting

The victims of the mass shooting at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, on Saturday include three children ranging from ages 3 to 11.

The Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday released a statement saying it positively identified all eight of the victims from the shooting, but that it would not “release the identities of anyone under 18 or victims who are injured.”

The Dallas Morning News reported that at least half of victims killed in the shooting were “people of Asian descent.”

Below is the list of the victims provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety.



Female, age 11.

Female, age 8.

Kyu Song Cho, male, age 37.

Cindy Cho, female, age 35.

Male, age 3.

Christian LaCour, male, age 20.

Elio Cumana-Rivas, male, age 32.

Aishwarya Thatikonda, female, age 26.

A GoFundMe post identified the Cho family as victims of the shooting. Kyu Song Cho and Cindy Cho were killed at the mall alongside their three-year-old son, James.

“After being released from the ICU, their six year old son William is the only surviving member of this horrific event,” the post reads.

Meanwhile, a school district identified two elementary-age sisters as victims in an email sent to parents, according to WFAA.

Daniela Mendoza, who was in 4th grade, and Sofia Mendoza, who was in second grade, both died in the attack. Their mother was also injured in the attack and is in critical condition.

Details about victims’ funds can be found here.