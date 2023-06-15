Nearly 100,000 people in the South without power due to severe storms, tornadoes

Tornadoes swept across southern parts of the U.S. leaving more than 100,000 homes are without power on Wednesday.

Poweroutage.us reported on Thursday morning, that more than 106,000 people are without power in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and Georgia.

Over 40,000 of these power outages are reported in Alabama alone.

The Deseret News reported that 30 million people in the southern U.S. have been receiving various warnings for extreme weather throughout the week.

Where are the power outages? The states reportedly experiencing these power outages due to severe weather are:



Alabama.

Georgia.

Mississippi.

Florida.

Texas.

Details: CNN reported that one resident of Shreveport, Louisiana, Roger Scharbert, said the sky went completely dark while he was driving south on U.S. 59.

“And I got hit and got lifted off the ground and went rolling twice in that car right there. Pretty much got banged up a little bit, but I’m OK,” Scharbert said.

These severe weather warnings come after thousands in Texas and other parts of the South were without power in March, according to NBC News.

The BBC reported that eye witnesses saw, “at least two tornadoes in Abbeville and Eufaula, Alabama,” while tornado warnings are continuing to be posted in different areas of Alabama and Georgia.

The National Weather Service has also issued tornado watches for several parts of Florida and Mississippi.

Quotes to note: Along with the tornado warnings, severe weather warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service.

“Numerous severe thunderstorms are expected today across parts of the central and southern Plains. Ensure you are #WeatherReady and have multiple ways to receive warnings,” The National Weather Service tweeted Thursday morning.

The weather service office in Mobile, Alabama reportedly warned people in the area that, “Severe thunderstorms continue to move across the area this evening,” and that people should be actively checking their local news stations and weather apps.