African officials visit Ukraine to broker peace amid missile strike

African officials arrived in Ukraine’s capital Friday amid a missile strike to begin peace negotiations.

The plan to start peace negotiations was announced last month by President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, right after the country was accused of sending arms to Russia by the United States, reported The New York Times. South African officials denied the claims.

Despite the attack on Kyiv, Ramaphosa, with leaders from Zambia, Senegal, Egypt and Comoros, and representatives from two more countries, made it to the country safely, per The New York Times. The official Twitter account of the presidency of South Africa posted a video of the group arriving.

A spokesman for Ramaphosa, Vincent Magwenya, told the Times that the South African delegation didn’t hear any sirens or explosions from the strike.

The Kyiv City Military Administration said that their air defense systems were able to destroy 6 Kinzhal missiles, 6 Kalibr missiles, and 2 reconnaissance drones, per the Times. They warned that more missiles could hit and that citizens should take shelter. The damage from the missiles that hit included more than 30 homes, killing two children and a grandmother, local police reported on Telegram.

Ukraine’s minister of foreign affairs described the attack in a tweet as the largest the city has had “in weeks,” and he called it a sign that “Russia wants more war, not peace.”

Plans call for the peace party to visit and speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday and then continue negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, per the BBC.

No announcement has been made about changes to the group's plans to continue their journey to Russia after the strike. If completed, they would be the first group to meet with both leaders of the warring countries, per the Times.

What are the effects of the war in Africa and why are they conducting peace negotiations?

In 2022, the United Nation’s assistant secretary-general, Ahunna Eziakonwa, said that the war has affected food security in Africa because most grain and fertilizer imports for the continent come from Ukraine and Russia, per the United States Institute of Peace. Coming out of the pandemic was hard enough, without two of the biggest exporters at war.

Officials have said the goal of the peace negotiations is to start with open dialogue between the two warring nations, reported BBC. This would make it possible to plan a prisoner swap and talk about a trade agreement — which could lessen Africa’s burden taken on by the war.

