Tourist submarine visiting Titanic wreckage disappears

The U.S. Coast Guard announced that a search was underway Monday for a tourist submersible that disappeared in the area of the Titanic wreck site.

The missing submersible is owned by by OceanGate Expeditions, a company that takes tourists to see the wreck of the Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean, The Associated Press reported.

“Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families,” the company told BBC News. “We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to re-establish contact with the submersible.”

It is unclear how many people were on board or whether any of them were tourists. However, OceanGate’s website says the missing submersible carries five people, The New York Times reported.

The submersible was supposed to return Sunday after visiting the wreckage site of the Titanic, about 300 miles off of the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, NBC News reported. It is unclear when contact with the submersible was lost.

The Canadian Coast Guard is also helping with the search and rescue.

