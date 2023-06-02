Where are the Colombian children who vanished after a plane crash killed all the adults on board?

Small footprints were discovered this week in the Colombian jungle, renewing hope of finding the four children who went missing after a small plane crashed a month ago, killing all of the adults on board.

On Tuesday, searchers discovered the prints about two miles away from where a plane crashed that was carrying three adults and four children who were 13, 9, 4 and 11 months old, The Associated Press reported.

Who is searching for the missing Colombian children?

There are “more than 100 members of Colombia’s special forces and more than 70 indigenous people from the area” who are participating in a search for the missing children, with some of the soldiers having “walked nearly 1,000 miles” during their search, according to AP.

“We have a 100% expectation of finding them alive,” Gen. Pedro Sánchez, commander of Joint Command of Special Operations, told CBS News. “It’s not like finding a needle in a haystack, it’s like finding a tiny flea in a huge rug that moves in unpredictable directions.”

The search is treacherous, with searchers dealing with “up to 16 hours a day of rain,” wild animals, mosquitoes and poisonous snakes, CBS News reported. They also “risk getting lost in the dense jungle,” which makes the search more time intensive. But so far, they have found “a bottle, some towels, used diapers, some scissors and footprints in places relatively close to the place where the accident occurred.”

How do officials know the children might have survived the crash?

According to CBS News, on May 1, the plane crashed, and two weeks afterward, “the remains of the aircraft were found along with the bodies of the pilot and two other adults traveling aboard.” The children were not found at the site, and officials declared there were clear signs that the children survived the impact.

Plane crashes occur somewhat often over the Amazon, CNN reported, with 8.74% of accidents in all of Colombia taking place in the region, despite only 2% of the country’s population living there.

Indigenous advocates released a statement that accused “Bogota of failing to enforce safety checks and protocols for planes in the region,” per CNN.

