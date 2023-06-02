Ukraine says it shot down over 3 dozen missiles and drones overnight

Russia sent three dozen missiles and drones into Ukraine, mostly aimed at Kyiv the day after at least three people were killed from a strike in the capital.

Two of the victims were a 9-year-old and her 34-year-old mother, who were killed by fallout debris from the strike after being unable to access a bomb shelter in the early morning hours of Thursday, The New York Times reported.

“People were knocking, knocking for a very long time,” Yaroslav, the husband of the third victim of the strike, told Ukraine’s public broadcaster, withholding his last name, per the Times. “There were women and children and nobody opened it.”

The early morning Friday strike marks “the sixth wave of attacks on the city in six days,” the Times states.

Shelling in Russian-occupied Berdiansk

Russian authorities reported shelling in the Russian-occupied city of Berdiansk on Friday, injuring at least nine people, and Russia claims the attack was “carried out by the (Armed Forces of Ukraine) militants,” according to CNN.

Reports about the area say it “is believed to be among the sites Ukraine will attempt to reclaim in its counteroffensive,” per CNN.

Antony Blinken argues against cease-fire that gives up Ukraine territory

Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered a speech in Helsinki, Finland, Friday arguing against cease-fires that would involve “concessions of Ukrainian land,” The Washington Post reported.

“A cease-fire that simply freezes current lines in place — and enables Putin to consolidate control over the territory he has seized, and rest, rearm, and re-attack — is not a just and lasting peace,” Blinken said, per the Post. “It would legitimize Russia’s land grab. It would reward the aggressor and punish the victim.”

